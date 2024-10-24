Kareena Kapoor “can’t hear you over” how fabulous she looks

Mumbai, Oct 24 Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to social media to share a series of her alluring photos that showcased her in a striking black outfit.

In the post, she playfully captioned the images, “Sorry, I can’t hear you over how fabulous I look... hahaha.” Dressed in black dress that perfectly accentuated her curves, Bebo looked every bit the Bollywood diva. The outfit featured delicate detailing, from the subtle shimmer that caught the light to the elegant cut that highlighted her silhouette. With her hair styled in a neat bun and her makeup flawlessly done, Kareena radiated confidence and glamour. In the images, the 'Jab We Met' actress is seen striking different poses with utmost style. She had earlier shared her stunning selfie, where she was seen making a pout. The post was captioned, “Hello from the closet.” Meanwhile, Bebo recently grabbed headlines for sharing some startling revelations at the NDTV World Summit. Speaking about her fashion choices, the 'Buckingham Murders' actress expressed her fondness for traditional Indian attire, stating that she believes she looks her best in a salwar kameez.

When asked to choose her favourite outfit among lehengas, sarees, and salwar kameez, she stated, “Salwar kameez is home.” Kareena was quoted saying, “Salwar kameez is home because… Geet (Jab We Met character) loved her salwar kameez and for me it's like ghar ki baat hai. I feel I look the best (in it) and I am the most comfortable in that.” The 44-year-old actress also discussed the evolution of Indian fashion, noting its significant progress. “Coming to Indian fashion it has evolved so much whether it is in films, red carpets, access to Instagram. People are just looking out for Indian fashion and I am happy that it is a great moment for the fashion industry because of its great craftsmanship I feel,” Kareena stated.

On the professional front, Kapoor will be seen opposite Ajay Devgn in the upcoming cop drama 'Singham Again.' Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, and others The film will hit theatres on November 1.

