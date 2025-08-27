Kareena Kapoor: Celebrations are always brighter with Bappa’s blessings

Mumbai, Aug 27 On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor wished everyone and said that the “celebrations are always brighter with Bappa’s blessings.”

Kareena took to Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of Lord Ganesha’s idol adorned with flowers and wrote: “Celebrations are always brighter with Bappa’s blessings. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”

India marked Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday, celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, revered as the remover of obstacles and the deity of wisdom and prosperity.

Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi or Vinayagar Chaturthi. The festival is marked with the installation of Ganesha's murtis privately in homes and publicly on elaborate pandals.

In other news, Kareena on August 16 wished Saif Ali khan on his 55th birthday and called him a “lion”.

Taking to the stories section of her Instagram handle, she shared a picture of a lion sitting in the grass and wrote: "To our Lion...Happy birthday, darling husband...SAKP."

It was in 2012, when Kareena married actor Saif Ali Khan in a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. She gave birth to their sons in 2016 and 2021 respectively.

On the acting front, Kareena was last seen in the 2024 action film “Singham Again” directed by Rohit Shetty. Based on an original story created by Kshitij Patwardhan, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Shweta Tiwari, Dayanand Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. It is the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe franchise.

Meanwhile, Saif is currently busy shooting for “Haiwaan” in Kochi. “Haiwaan” reunites Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on screen after 17 years since their last outing in Tashan. The film is inspired by Priyadarshan’s 2016 Malayalam hit Oppam.

Oppam, an action thriller, stars Mohanlal and Samuthirakani. The film follows a retired judge who faces difficulty keeping his daughter safe from a convict he imprisoned. Later, when he gets murdered, a man with visual impairment who was loyal to him tries to defend his daughter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor