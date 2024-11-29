Kareena Kapoor enjoys a relaxing day by poolside with her furry companion

Mumbai, Nov 29 Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a photo of herself relaxing by the poolside with her pet dog Elvis.

On Friday, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped a candid click where she is seen soaking up the sun, enjoying quality time with her furry friend. Alongside the photo, Khan wrote, “Say Hi to Elvis,” followed by heart emoji. In the picture, Bebo is seen lounging comfortably by the pool, her pet dog by her side, as they basked in the warmth of the day.

Though the actress didn’t show her face, only her legs were visible in the picture.

Kareena’s love for animals, especially her pet dog, has always been evident. She often shares moments with her four-legged friend on social media. This latest post is no exception. The actress and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, are too fond of pets. They have a pug named Leo, which is named after Hollywood star Leonardo Dicaprio. Interestingly, the dog was gifted to the couple by Sonakshi Sinha.

Not many know that Kareena’s pet dog, Jack Russell, called Elvis, has a special friend and a female partner called Margo in his own building.

The ‘Crew’ actress had previously revealed being a fan of Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts-starrer “Notting Hill," which was released in 1999.

Kareena shared a post featuring a moment from the film, where Grant and Robert were seen walking down the alley as they looked at each other and smiled. Sharing the picture, she captioned the post with two white hearts.

On the professional front, Khan is riding high on the success of her recent release, “Singham Again," where she reprised her role as Avni. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the cop drama also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff.

Her film “The Buckingham Murders” recently had its digital premiere.

