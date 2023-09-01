Kareena Kapoor excited for 'The Buckingham Murders’ to be premiered at BFI London Film Festival 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 : Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is all excited for her film 'The Buckingham Murders’ by Hansal Mehta to be premiered at the prestigious BFI London Film Festival 2023. The actor on Friday shared the stills from the film.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared stills from the movie and penned a note.

The note read, “'The Buckingham Murders’ a journey that @hansalmehta, @ektarkapoor and I took is premiering at the 67th BFI London Film Festival. It is an atmospheric thriller, that explores themes of loss, closure and the immigrant experience. What makes this moment even more special is that it’s one of the three films from India that made it to the festival! If you happen to be in the UK, we hope you can watch it, it's being shown at the Curzon Mayfair on the 14th and the Vue Leicester Square on the 15th October.”

As soon as the Kareena posted, the actor’s fans and industry friends flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “Can’t wait for it.”

Another commented, “This is the best news in a long time.”

The film marks the debut of Kareena as a producer. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor.

An announcement made by the festival stated that Kareena Kapoor is outstanding and delivers an impactful performance as a troubled cop whose latest case brings back painful memories in this gritty thriller. Director Hansal Mehta explores themes of trauma, closure and the immigrant experience with his signature sensitivity in this atmospheric thriller.

On working with Kareena, Ektaa earlier shared, "Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work... and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she's finally joined the bandwagon now! I've always believed that women have an equal part or play in the business and success of a film."

Ektaa added, "It's been a hard journey, but an encouraging & happy one! I'm so glad that today, we can empower each other like this! Here's to wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan the best on her journey as a producer...adding another feather to her already illustrious career! May we have more of her in our tribe!"

Meanwhile, Kareena recently treated fans with the first glimpse of her OTT debut film.

Titled 'Jaane Jaan', the film is touted as a murder mystery helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat are also a part of it.

One of the best parts about 'Jaane Jaan' is that it will be released on Kareena's birthday on September 21 on Netflix.

The first glimpse shows Sujoy Ghosh’s signature crime thriller directorial style that has Kareena Kapoor Khan in a whole new striking look, barefaced and playing the role of a mother.

The video begins with Kareena singing Helen's iconic song 'Aa Jane Jaan' in a mysterious voice. The video then takes us to the intriguing shots of Vijay and Jaideep.

The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ by Keigo Higashino.

Apart from this, Kareena also has 'The Crew' in her kitty which stars Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

