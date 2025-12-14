Kareena Kapoor gears up for Messi's GOAT Tour in Mumbai with sons Taimur, Jeh; shares pic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 : Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is all set to attend the legendary footballer Messi in Mumbai at the ongoing GOAT India Tour on Sunday. She will be accompanied by her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, at this high-profile event.

Taking to her Instagram, Kareena Kapoor shared a photo as she gears up to meet the Argentine footballer.

In the picture, Kareena was seen walking towards the doorway of their home while holding her sons' hands. She looked stylish in a khaki co-ord dress featuring a half-sleeved shirt top and a straight skirt, which she paired with matching high-heeled shoes.

Her sons wore white football jerseys with the number '10' printed on the back, paired with black shorts and trainers. Taimur's jersey bore the name 'Messi' and Jehangir's read 'Argentina'.

After completing Kolkata and Hyderabad events, Argentine legend Lionel Messi has reached Mumbai for his "GOAT India Tour 2025" on Sunday.

Lionel Messi's event in Kolkata ended on a chaotic note, but he recieved a warm reception in Hyderabad. It was a memorable night for Hyderabad fans who gathered at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, as they witnessed Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning icon, Lionel Messi, in action at the second pit stop of his 'GOAT India Tour 2025'.

Messi, also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, gave some children present at the venue a memory of a lifetime as he kicked the ball around the park with them for a few moments.

During his time in India, under-14 football players from across the state were selected by the Maharashtra Sports Department and had the opportunity to practise with Messi on Sunday.

Delhi will be Messi's final pit stop for the 'GOAT Tour 2025' on Monday.

