Kareena Kapoor gets advice to get rid of wrinkles and revitalize her skin

Mumbai, Sep 28 Actress Kareena Kapoor took to her social media handle and shared an exciting update about her talk-show. Meanwhile, what has grabbed everyone’s attention is a person’s comment, while giving Bebo advice to get rid of wrinkles.

On the evening of Saturday, the ‘Chameli’ actress took to her Instagram platform and shared a fun-filled reel from the set of her popular podcast show, ‘What Women Want: Season 5’.

She captioned the post, "Y’all asked for it... now go make those memes! (with a laughing emoji) #WhatWomenWant Season 5"

In the video, Kareena shared glimpses of her vanity while getting ready for her upcoming show. Later, the clip showcased some behind-the-scenes footage from the stage in which Kareena is seen enjoying her own company.

Kareena looked stunning in a one-shoulder, one-sleeve jumpsuit in wine and maroon that accentuated her chic style to perfection. She went all out for makeup, showing off her trademark smokey eyes, her lips parted, and her flawlessly highlighted and contoured cheekbones, which gave her appearance a strong sense of dimension. Her glossy, well-groomed hair added a refined touch to the ensemble.

Soon after her post surfaced online, fans took to her comments section and praised the actress for her dynamic on-screen presence, except for one user who pointed out Bebo’s wrinkles and advised her to revitalize her skin.

He wrote, “Aap running kiya kro ..aapke face ki jhuriyan khatam ho jayengi"

On the work front, the ‘Jab We Met’ fame actress recently featured in Hansal Mehta’s mystery-thriller The Buckingham Murders. The film was bankrolled by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Mahana Films.

Meanwhile, Kareena is all set to feature in the Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Singham Again’ helmed by ‘All The Best’ fame director Rohit Shetty. The action-drama also features Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Dayanand Shetty and Ashutosh Rana in crucial roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor