Kareena Kapoor gets shoutout from "biggest cheerleader" Karisma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 : Friday night was extremely special for Kareena Kapoor Khan as her film 'The Buckingham Murders' opened the Jio MAMI film festival.

From Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan to her sister Karisma Kapoor, her loved ones marked their presence at the festival to cheer for her on her special day.

Karisma also took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with Kareena from last night and gave her a huge shoutout.

"Always ur biggest cheerleader [?] can't wait for everyone to see what you have done in #TheBuckhinghamMurders. #JioMAMIMumbaiFilmFestival2023. #sisterlove," she captioned the post.

Reacting to the post, Malaika Arora commented, "[?][?]."

Karisma also said that Kareena's performance in the film left her teary-eyed.

"What a gripping and gut wrenching film, Fabulous performance by the sister who had me in tears & and such excellent performances by every cast member Loved it. Congrats to the entire team#TheBuckingham Murders," she wrote.

Kareena attended the premiere of her film in a black dress with pink sleeves. She went for nude makeup and tied her hair in a bun. On the other hand, Karisma and Saif twinned in white. Karisma looked exquisite in a white saree, while Saif looked royal in a white kurta-pyjama with a white Nehru jacket.

'The Buckingham Murders' is helmed by Hansal Mehta, It also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker and produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

