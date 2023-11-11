Kareena Kapoor gives a glimpse of her boys' "messy" Diwali rangoli, check out Saif's hilarious reaction

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 : Preparations are going on in full swing at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's house.

On the occasion of Choti Diwali, Kareena took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself and her two sons Taimur and Jeh, with her husband Saif, decorating their home. Don't forget to check Saif's reaction seeing all the mess created by his boys.

In one of the images, Jeh can be seen spreading colours all over the floors while making the rangoli.

"Aiyoooo when the family decides to do Rangoli...or Holi...no idea ...but what matters is we had fun...[?]#Let the festivities begin#love and laughter to everyone [?]," Kareena hilariously summed up the moment.

Kareena and Saif have worked together in 'LOC Kargil' (2003) and 'Omkara' (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film 'Tashan' that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot.

In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena's film 'The Buckingham Murders' helmed by Hansal Mehta was recently premiered at the BFI London Film Festival. She will also be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor