Kareena Kapoor gives glimpse of her 'Sunday view' from vacation diaries

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 : Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses a chance to keep her fans updated about her personal and professional life. She gave a glimpse of a breathtaking Sunday view from her vacation.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena shared a selfie from her hotel room.

The image captures Kareena dressed in a casual striped blue shirt and hair tied in a ponytail and can been seen looking away from the camera as she clicks a selfie sitting on the couch enjoying the outside view on a sunny day from her room's window.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Sundays by my window."

Few days ago, Kareena shared a series of pictures from her vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan.

She posted a sunkissed selfie with Saif.

The post began with a natural selfie of the couple, followed by a glimpse of scrumptious pizza. In the third video, the couple was seen strolling through the streets hand-in-hand.

Kareena also dropped a romantic video featuring Saif holding Kareena's hand while they wore some wristbands.

"Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "#CoupleWhoEatPizzaAndRunTogether."

As per the latest buzz, actors Kareena Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana have been roped in to star together in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra'.

"Meghna Gulzar is in advanced conversations with Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan for the film. It's a hard-hitting film that warrants the presence of actors with the calibre of the cast she has decided upon," a trade source was quoted as saying.

The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures. However, an official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

She will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

She also has Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor