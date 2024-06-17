Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayushmann in talks for Meghna Gulzar’s next film, a crime thriller

Mumbai, June 17 Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan are teaming up for the first time for an upcoming film directed by Meghna Gulzar of 'Talvar'.

As per the sources, the film is titled 'Daayra' and is a crime thriller.

The film is reportedly based on the Hyderabad rape case.

A trade source said, "Meghna Gulzar is in advanced conversations with Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan for the film."

The film, produced by Junglee Pictures, is a hard-hitting film that warrants the presence of actors with the calibre of the cast she has decided upon.

Meghna has earlier got Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal together for 'Raazi' and then Vicky and Sanya Malhotra for 'Sam Bahadur'.

All eyes will now be on 'Daayra' to see what magic Meghna creates with her stellar cast of Ayushmann and Kareena.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor