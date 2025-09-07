Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzles in saree at Birmingham event, Manish Malhotra shares BTS images
Mumbai, Sep 7, IANS Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted in Birmingham for an event. The actress dressed in a beautiful silver sequin saree looked like a dream.
Bollywood ace designer Manish Malhotra, who designed the gorgeous 6 yards of elegance, took to his social media account to share a lot of pictures of the actress straight from the event. He captioned it as “Where Every Sequin Flows Like A Wave of Elegance... Shimmering Waves Timeless Grace... TheOneAndOnly @kareenakapoorkhan Stunning in CustomMade #mymmsaree #kareenakspoorkhan styling @lakshmilehr @manishmalhotra”
Kareena looked a million bucks as she gracefully walked to the event. In a video that has gone viral, the Bollywood diva can be seen waving out to her fans who took to the Birmingham streets, nearing the event venue, just to catch a glimpse of their favourite Bollywood star. A lot of fans flocked to the event location and waited for as long as 4 hours just to watch Kareena wave and address them.
