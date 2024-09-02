Kareena Kapoor Khan excited about release of 'The Buckingham Murders'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 : Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to showcase her de-glam avatar in 'The Buckingham Murders'.

On Monday, she took to Instagram and unveiled a new character poster.

In the poster, Kareena has been captured in an intense look. Seems like she is looking at someone suspiciously.

"Trailer out tomorrow... see you. (black heart emoji)#TheBuckinghamMurders Only in cinemas on 13th September," she captioned the post.

Recently, the makers released the first track 'Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya' from the film.

Showcasing different shades of her character as a detective, the song brings out the various emotions she experiences in the film.

The track is sung by Vicky Marley while Devshi Khanduri penned the lyrics. Bally Sagoo composed it.

The film is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker.

It is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. With this film, Kareena is making her debut as a producer.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, 'The Buckingham Murders' follows Jasmeet Bhamra (portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan), a detective and mother who, after losing her own child, must investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire, going down a rabbit hole of secrets, where almost everyone in the small town becomes a suspect.

In an interview with Variety earlier, Kareena revealed that her character in the film is inspired by Kate Winslet's role in 'Mare of Easttown.' She said, "I love 'Mare of Easttown' and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I've really been dying to do. So we've moulded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that."

The Buckingham Murders will be released in cinemas on September 13 this year. The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Apart from this, Kareena will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra'.She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'. 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

It is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

