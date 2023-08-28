Kareena Kapoor Khan glows in post "Varan Bhaat" look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 : Varan Bhaat, a famous Maharashtrian style daal chawal, which is loved by everyone is also a favourite of actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena on Monday shared beautiful pictures of herself in a white outfit.

Hands in her hair, Kareena struck a stunning pose for the camera. She opted for a minimal makeup look.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “If post Varan Bhaat look was a thing… this would be it.”

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the actor fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Soni Razdan dropped heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Kareena recently treated fans with the first glimpse of her OTT debut film.

Titled 'Jaane Jaan', the film is touted as a murder mystery helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat are also a part of it.

One of the best parts about 'Jaane Jaan' is that it will release on Kareena's birthday on September 21 on Netflix.

The first glimpse shows Sujoy Ghosh’s signature crime thriller directorial style that has Kareena Kapoor Khan in a whole new striking look, barefaced and playing the role of a mother.

The video begins with Kareena singing Helen's iconic song 'Aa Jane Jaan' in a mysterious voice. The video then takes us to the intriguing shots of Vijay and Jaideep.

The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ by Keigo Higashino.

Apart from this, Kareena also has 'The Crew' in her kitty which stars Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

She also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor