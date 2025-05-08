Kareena Kapoor Khan is ‘grateful’ to the efforts of India’s armed forces

Mumbai, May 8 Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Indian armed forces, stating that she salutes their bravery and commitment to national security.

A day after the Indian Air Force targeted the terrorists' sites without crossing the Pakistan airspace, Kareena posted a picture of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri alongside Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Indian Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

She wrote: “Grateful to the efforts of our armed forces. I salute their bravery and commitments to national security. Let’s stand united against terrorism. Jai Hind.”

The Indian Air Force on Wednesday targeted the terrorists' sites without crossing the Pakistan airspace. The Pakistan armed forces were taken by complete surprise when the Indian strikes started around 1.44 a.m.

The terrorists' sites targeted by Indian strikes include Muridke near Lahore, Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The terrorist infrastructure was targeted from where the attacks against India have been planned and directed. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) posted a press release saying nine sites have been targeted altogether during 'Operation Sindoor’ by the Indian Armed Forces.

The 'Operation Sindoor’, came 14 days after the terrorist attack in the tourist resort of Baisaran in Pahalgam, in which suspects are believed to have links with Pakistan. Muridke and Bhawalpur have Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters, and its chief commander, Masood Azhar, used to hide there along with top commanders of the outfit.

Reports said multiple loud explosions were heard in Muzaffarabad City in PoJK where a number of terrorist organisations have set up their training camps and launch pads. Muzaffarabad’s power was blacked out after the explosions. Besides Muzaffarabad, Kotli also has terror infrastructure, including training camps and launch pads.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday said the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack was a calculated attempt to disrupt the return of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir and to create an environment conducive to sustained cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Indian Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, Misri addressed the objectives behind Operation Sindoor, in which Indian armed forces struck nine high-value terror targets deep within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

