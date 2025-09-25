Kareena Kapoor Khan meets living legend Gulzar, shares picture “for the books”

Mumbai, Sep 25 Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is on cloud nine upon meeting Bollywood's legendary lyricist Gulzar. The actress took to her social media account on Thursday, and shared photos of her meet and greet with the legendary lyricist.

Kareena wrote, “One for the books Meeting Gulzar saab chalo for me sab kuch ho gaya (Meeting Gulzar Sir is everything for me)”. In the pictures shared by Gulzar, he can be seen on the sets of Kareena Kapoor's upcoming movie directed by his daughter and supremely talented director Meghna Gulzar.

Kareena, who has been a part of the Hindi film industry for 25 years, recently announced her 68th movie. The actress took to her social media account on the 25th of September to share pictures from her first day on the sets of the movie with filmmaker Meghna Gulzar and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

She shared a video from the script reading of her upcoming film, and the clip also featured photoshoots of the two actors. She captioned it as, “Day 1, 68th film Daayra with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi … Send love and blessings.” Talking about the movie, “Daayra” delves deep into the complexities of today’s society, confronting urgent and unsettling truths that resonate with the times.

The crime-drama thriller unravels the timeless conflict between crime, punishment, and justice. Audiences have kept high expectations for Kareena and Prithviraj to bring immense intensity to their powerful roles. Earlier this year, Kareena, while talking about the movie, said, "As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I'm thrilled to announce my next film, "Daayra", with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director’s chair. I've long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true.”

She also had spoken about the opportunity to collaborate with Prithviraj and called it a highlight. “And I'm drawn to the film's bold, thought-provoking narrative. Daayra promises to be a cinematic experience that challenges and inspires, and I look forward to working with Meghna, Prithviraj, and the team at Junglee Pictures on this powerful, timely film".

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, also the director of Daayra, is currently riding high on the success of her movie "Sam Bahadur" after it received the National Award this year.

For the uninitiated, Kareena made her debut in 2000 with the movie Refugee, a romantic drama directed by J. P. Dutta. It marked the debut of actor Abhishek Bachchan and also starred Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, and Anupam Kher.

