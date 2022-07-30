Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts to pregnancy reports

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has reacted to rumours circulating about her third pregnancy. In a recent interview, Kareena laughed off the speculations and said to HT that the picture was morphed. She said that she had been on a 40-day vacation where she lost count of how many pizzas she ate. Further talking about the first assumption people make after looking at a bump, Kareena stated that she is not some machine and that the choice of having another baby or not should be her own.

On the work front, Kareena will soon be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Aamir Khan. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's 'The Devotion of Suspect X' with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat which will be her OTT debut. There are also one project each with Rhea Kapoor and Hansal Mehta in her kitty.Saif and Kareena got married on October 16, 2012. The couple welcomed their first son, Taimur in 2016 and their second son, Jeh in February 2021.