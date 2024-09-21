Kareena Kapoor Khan rings in 44th birthday in style, Priyanka Chopra leaves sweet comment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 : Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is poised to celebrate her 44th birthday on September 21, and the excitement is palpable.

In anticipation of her special day, the star took to Instagram to share a series of stunning images that captured her celebratory spirit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DAJICH7N0OM/?img_index=1

In a carousel of three captivating pictures, Kareena showcased her iconic style, beginning with a candid black-and-white shot of herself surrounded by balloons.

She followed this with another monochrome image that offered a sneak peek of her glamorous outfit.

The highlight, however, was the third image, where she dazzled in a striking red off-shoulder dress paired with elegant heels, exuding birthday allure.

The actress captioned the post simply, "Bringing in my birthday" accompanied by a red heart emoji.

As soon as the images were shared, a flurry of warm wishes poured in from fellow celebrities.

Notably, Priyanka Chopra expressed her affection with a sweet message, "Happy birthday bebo," with a heart-eyed emoticon.

Other Bollywood stars, including Manish Malhotra and Kareena's close friend Natasha Poonawalla, also shared their heartfelt greetings. \

Actress Nimrat Kaur referred to Kareena as a "timeless icon," while Poonawalla adorned her message with a crown emoji, writing, "Birthday!!!! Love you!"

Kareena's birthday is set to be a significant milestone, especially as 2024 marks an exciting year for her.

In addition to the recent release of her film, 'The Buckingham Murders', directed by Hansal Mehta, the actress will soon star in 'Singham Again', slated for release in November.

This action-packed film, directed by Rohit Shetty, features a star-studded ensemble including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh.

