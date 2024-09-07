Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan join Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : Bollywood is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm, and Bollywood's royal couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, have also joined in the festivities.

The couple was spotted arriving at the Ambani family's grand Ganpati puja at their lavish home, Antilia, turning heads with their stunning attire.

Kareena looked stunning in a bright red salwar suit, accessorized with heavy earrings. Saif coordinated perfectly in a dark red silk kurta, white dhoti, and traditional mojris.

The couple were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi at the Ambani residence.

The Ambani family is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with extra joy this year, as it is Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's first festival together as a married couple.

At their grand residence, Antilia, the family is hosting a large pooja, continuing their tradition of celebrating the festival in style. The celebrations are even more special this year as the Ambani family welcomes the festival with their newly extended family.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival, that commenced today (September 7) and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi.

This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During Ganesh Chaturthi Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrated Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Devotees welcomed Ganesh idols into their homes, offered prayers, and visited the colourful pandals. The streets were filled with the sounds of devotion and joy, as people came together to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and heart. The colorful decorations, lively chants, and the fragrance of sweets added to the festive spirit that could be felt everywhere.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor