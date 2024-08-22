Kareena Kapoor Khan shares glimpse of reunion with her 'forever gang'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 : Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with her close-knit group of friendsAmrita Arora, Malaika Arora, and her sister Karisma Kapoorhas once again shown us what true friendship looks like.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Bebo shared a mirror- selfie of their latest get-together, giving fans a peek into their special time.

In the picture, Kareena looked chic in a white shirt paired with blue denim jeans and pointed-toe heels, making a stylish statement for the casual outing.

Her sister Karisma opted for an all-black outfit, while Malaika Arora looked stunning wearing a sleek white co-ord suit, while Amrita Arora kept it trendy in a striped shirt.

Along with the picture, Kareena added a caption that read, "The Gang forever."

Fans were delighted to see the iconic group together, as their friendship continues to inspire many. This latest reunion is yet another reminder of how strong and special their bond is, both on and off the screen.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be next seen in 'The Buckingham Murders'.

Earlier this month, Ektaa R Kapoor took to her Instagram to treat fans with the teaser video.

The teaser opens with a scene of a child walking in a park while a voiceover inquires about the joining date of a new detective. Then, Kareena appears on screen and is seen interrogating a suspect about the murder. She looks intense.

Kareena Kapoor plays a grieving mother who is on a mission to solve the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire.

The film is written by Aseem Arora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. It is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

With this film, Kareena is making her debut as a producer.

The Buckingham Murders will be released in cinemas on September 13, 2024. The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Apart from this, Kareena will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra'.

She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. It is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

