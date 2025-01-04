Kareena Kapoor Khan shares pictures of Taimur doing 'Maa ki seva'

Mumbai, Jan 4 Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was recently seen in ‘Singham Again’, has shared how her elder son Tamiur does her “seva”.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared three pictures of Taimur walking with her stilettos as his back faces the camera. In the picture Taimur could be seen wearing a black suit.

She wrote in the caption, “MAA ki seva iss saal and forever Happy new year friends. More pictures coming soon stay tuned”.

Earlier, the actress, who belongs to the first film dynasty of Bollywood, and has seen what works and what doesn’t at the box-office, shared her insights on what makes a movie truly successful in today’s cinematic landscape.

The actress said that the only successful formula for a film to work is that it has to create magic, as she said, “The formula for a movie to work is simple: create magic. Whether it’s through powerful emotions, gripping action, or unforgettable music, if it leaves you inspired and moved in those 2-2.5 hours, it’s a success”.

She emphasised that the essence of a memorable film lies in its ability to create magic during the 2-2.5 hours it occupies the audience’s attention. “In a movie, there has to be magic. In those 2-2.5 hours, something needs to touch you—whether it’s the action, the music, or the story.

That’s what makes it all unforgettable”, she added. Kareena’s words capture the heart of Bollywood’s storytelling tradition where films are not just entertainment but transformative experiences that resonate long after the credits roll. The actress also took to her Instagram, and dropped several pictures from her visit to the Red Sea Film Festival.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in ‘Singham Again’ which clashed with the Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ at the box-office.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor