Kareena Kapoor Khan shares special birthday wish for Ananya Panday, calls her a "shining star"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : Actor Ananya Panday turned a year older today, and birthday wishes have been pouring in from the Bollywood industry, her fans, friends, and family across social media. Among the first to share a special message was Kareena Kapoor Khan, who referred to the actor as a "shining star."

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena shared a glamorous picture of Ananya and captioned it, "Happy Birthday you shining star Big hug @ananyapanday," followed by a red heart emoji.

The birthday celebrations were intimate, with close friends and co-stars joining in. Filmmaker Karan Johar offered fans a glimpse of the festivities, posting a selfie with Ananya, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor, captioning it, "Me and the girls! And by the way, Happy Birthday @ananyapanday."

Among the many greetings, one particularly heartfelt message came from her younger sister, Rysa Panday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rysa posted a throwback picture of a young Ananya lovingly holding her little sister as they pose for the camera. Alongside the adorable photo, Rysa wrote, "soul sistaaa 4 life," expressing her affection for the birthday girl.

Their mother, Bhavana Pandey, also joined in the celebrations with a heartfelt post. Sharing a series of pictures, she wished her daughter on the special day.

Fans flooded the comments section with warm wishes and heart emojis for the Dream Girl 2 star.

Ananya Panday, daughter of veteran actor Chunky Panday, made her acting debut in 2019 with 'Student of the Year 2' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. She has since appeared in films like 'Liger', 'Gehraiyaan', and 'Dream Girl 2'.

Ananya will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the romantic drama 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri', followed by 'Chand Mera Dil', where she will star alongside 'Kill' fame Lakshya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor