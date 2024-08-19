Kareena Kapoor Khan takes a lonely walk in ‘The Buckingham Murders’ poster

Mumbai, Aug 19 The poster of the upcoming Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer movie ‘The Buckingham Murders’, was unveiled on Monday. It shows Kareena walking on the cold London streets as her back faces the camera.

The poster exudes an air of mystery and intrigue, capturing the essence of the film’s thrilling narrative. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta, who is known for ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’, ‘Aligarh’, ‘Shahid’, and others.

The teaser for the film will be unveiled on Tuesday. The film also stars Ash Tandon, celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker.

In ‘The Buckingham Murders’, Kareena essays the role of a British-Indian detective, Jasmeet Bhamra, who has recently lost her child. She is assigned the case of a murdered 10-year-old child in Buckinghamshire. The film is a police procedural drama, and sees Kareena in an unprecedented role which is far from her previous works on the celluloid.

The film is reportedly in English and Hindi, with 80% of the dialogues in English. It is backed by Ektaa R Kapoor, and marks another collaboration between her and Kareena after ‘Crew’ and 'Veere Di Wedding'.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on October 14, 2023. It also served as the opening film for the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival. As per media reports, Hansal Mehta revealed that the film marks the first part of a planned franchise

The film is set to bow in theatres on September 13, 2024. The film it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Kareena also has the Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline.

