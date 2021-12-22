Kareena Kapoor Khan to miss family's annual Christmas lunch?

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been in self-quarantine ever since she tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. Owing to the same, the actress has reportedly decided to keep away from her family’s annual Christmas lunch this year as her 14-day quarantine period will not be completed on December 25. She intends to spend quality time with her family and kids once she successfully completes her isolation period, a report on a news portal.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie also stars Aamir Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. Aamir and Kareena starrer is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom 18 Studios and Paramount Pictures.

