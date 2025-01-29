Kareena Kapoor Khan to pay tribute to grandfather Raj Kapoor at IIFA 2025, calls it "surreal moment"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 : Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to attend the 25th edition of IIFA as a performer this March, and this time, the audience will see Kareena paying tribute to her grandfather and legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor at the awards show.

Excited about being a part of IIFA 2025, Kareena called the performance close to her heart and said she is excited to mark her return at the IIFA stage.

"Celebrating Indian Cinema's Global Triumph in the Heart of Jaipur, I'm excited to be returning to the IIFA stage after many years, and what better time than for their Silver Jubilee Edition. In a sense, IIFA's journey and mine have almost run parallel - we're celebrating 25 years together in the cinema. This performance is especially close to my heart as it pays tribute to my legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor, whose 100th birth anniversary was recently celebrated across the country with so much love. It's a surreal moment for me to be able to connect these dots and be a part of this celebration of legacy, family, and the enduring power of cinema," she said in a press note.

IIFA 2025 will take place in Jaipur this time.

In December 2024, the Kapoor family celebrated Raj Kapoor's centenary via a special film festival.

The opening night of the festival saw members of the Kapoor family, including Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor, among others, coming together to pay tribute to Raj Kapoor's lasting influence.

The family's collective pride in the occasion was evident, as they posed for an iconic photograph that captured the unity and joy surrounding the celebration.

Raj Kapoor's status as one of the most important figures in Indian cinema remains undisputed. His films often tackled social issues and addressed the dreams and struggles of ordinary people.

As an actor, director, and producer, he revolutionized Bollywood with his unique approach to storytelling, his unparalleled screen presence, and his ability to blend music, drama, and humour in a way that captivated audiences.

Kapoor's work was also instrumental in taking Indian cinema to international audiences, ensuring that his legacy reached far beyond the Indian subcontinent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor