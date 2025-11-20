Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes her 'Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai' co-star Tusshar Kapoor on his birthday

Mumbai, Nov 20 Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media account to wish her good friend and co-star Tusshar Kapoor on his birthday.

Sharing an old picture of them both, Kareena wrote, “Happy Birthday, Dear Friend, lots of love always, @tusshark89,” adding a red heart and rainbow emoticon.

For the uninitiated, Kareena and Tusshar worked together in the early 2000s. The actors have starred together in movies like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, Golmaal Returns, and Golmaal 3. In fact, considering the love that their on-screen pairing received, Kareena had done a special dance number in Tusshar Kapoor and Ayesha Takia starrer Kya Love Story Hai. The song titled 'It's Rocking' went on to become a superhit.

Earlier in the day, producer Ektaa Kapoor, who is the elder sister of Tusshar Kapoor, took to her social media account to pen a heartfelt message for her brother. Describing him as her “guide and support”, Ekta highlighted the special bond they shared. Taking to her social media account, Ektaa posted a heartwarming video featuring their cherished memories.

She captioned it as, “Happy birthday to the best boy I know! You are my guide; you’re my support! May you get everything you want in life! Loveeeeee youuuuuuuuuuuu.” Kapoor added the track ‘Rabba Mere Rabba’ from Tusshar’s debut film “Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai” as background score for the birthday video. The video features a montage that showcases heartwarming moments of the siblings and reflects on their strong bond. It captured their family outings, gatherings, and candid family photos, including special moments shared with Tusshar’s son, Laksshya.

For the uninitiated, Tusshar Kapoor turned 48 years old on the 20th of November. The young son of Bollywood superstar Jeetendra made his acting debut in 2001 with “Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai” opposite Kareena Kapoor. The film has won him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. His initial projects that included “Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa”, “Jeena Sirf Mere Liye”, and “Kuch To Hai” failed to make a mark on the audience.

But in 2006, with Rohit Shetty's Golmaal, Tusshar went on to be received well as an actor. He essayed the role of Lucky, a speech-impaired character in the blockbuster comedy “Golmaal”. Tusshar then also went on to earn recognition for his supporting roles in films like “Khakee”, “Shootout at Wadala”, “The Dirty Picture”, and “Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum”.

