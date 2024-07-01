Kareena Kapoor Khan's film 'The Buckingham Murders' to arrive in theatres this September

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's film 'The Buckingham Murders' is all set to hit the theatres.

On Monday, the makers shared that the film, which is directed by Hansal Mehta, will arrive in cinema halls on September 13.

Sharing the update Kareena took to Instagram Story and uploaded the film's poster and wrote, "See you at the cinemas. 13th September."

The film is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. It is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

With this film, Kareena is making her debut as a producer.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, the film follows Jasmeet Bhamra (portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan), a detective and mother who, after losing her own child, must investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire, going down a rabbit hole of secrets, where almost everyone in the small town becomes a suspect.

In an interview with Variety, Kareena revealed that her character in the film is inspired by Kate Winslet's role in 'Mare of Easttown.' She said, "I love 'Mare of Easttown' and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I've really been dying to do. So we've moulded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that."

Talking about the film, Hansal Mehta told Variety, "It was a refreshing change to make a film set in the UK., to have Kareena as this detective, to make an authentic procedural, but not to make it about the procedure and make it about grief or trauma and about closure. Kareena's face - there are a million stories on that face. It's amazing - when you put the camera on her and without saying anything it tells you so many stories, in my film she's stunning."

Mehta also revealed that he has plans to make the film part of a film franchise, depending on the reception."I have stories taking Jaspreet Bhamra forward," Mehta told Variety.

Kareena was last seen in 'Crew', which also starred Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor