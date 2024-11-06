Kareena Kapoor Khan's film 'The Buckingham Murders' to kick-start its OTT journey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 : After the theatrical run, Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 'The Buckingham Murders' is now all set to kick-start its digital journey.

The film will be released on Netflix on November 8.

Sharing the update, Netflix India took to Instagram and wrote, "Here's a tip-off: The Buckingham Murders is coming to Netflix on 8 November."

'The Buckingham Murders' was released in theatres on September 13.

The mystery drama revolves around Sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam.

The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Earlier in an interview with Variety, Kareena had revealed that her character in the film is inspired by Kate Winslet's role in 'Mare of Easttown.'"I love 'Mare of Easttown' and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I've really been dying to do. So we've moulded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that," she said.

The film was directed by Hansal Mehta.

