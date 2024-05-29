Kareena Kapoor leaves fans spellbound in stunning off-shoulder gown

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 : Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is indeed a fashion icon for many, recently left her fans speechless with her latest appearance.

Kareena, on Wednesday, took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from her recent appearance at the Bvlgari event.

In the pictures, the 'Jab We Met' actress was seen posing in a gorgeous pink sequin off-shoulder gown. The actress accessorized her look with a silver ring, matching earrings, and a bracelet.

She opted for glam makeup with nude-shade lipstick. Needless to say, Kareena looked as stunning as ever in these photos.

Check out her Instagram post here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7jW_snIXAH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Soon after Bebo dropped her stunning pictures, fans chimed into the comment section.

One user wrote, "ohhh my goddd!! its official our POOH is BACKKKK!. Another user commented, "Kareena U R Looking Beautiful."

You are extremely gorgeous," wrote a third fan.

On the work front, Kareena is currently basking in the success of 'Crew', in which she shared screen space with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' revolves around the journey of three working women set against the backdrop of the aviation industry. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

In the coming months, she will be seen headlining Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders'. She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' in her kitty.

'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

'Singham Again' is scheduled to have a theatrical release in August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day.

