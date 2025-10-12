Kareena Kapoor lists her favourite Diane Keaton movies as the Hollywood legend passes away

Mumbai Oct 12 Kareena Kapoor decided to list her favourite Diane Keaton movies as part of her tribute to the Oscar-winning Hollywood legend who passed away at 79 on Saturday.

Taking to the Stories section of her Instagram, Bebo mentioned that "The First Wives Club" is one of her favourite movies of Keaton. Based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Olivia Goldsmith, Keaton was seen playing Annie MacDuggan - an anxious and slightly neurotic housewife, saddled with self-esteem problems.

Directed by Hugh Wilson, the drama further saw Bette Midler and Goldie Hawn as the lead.

Kareena's other favourite is "Marvin's Room", where Keaton gave a memorable performance as Bessie, the sister of Meryl Streep's character Lee.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio as the lead, "Marvin's Room" talks about two estranged sisters, living vastly different lives, who find themselves unexpectedly reunited when one receives a serious diagnosis.

And how can anyone forget "Annie Hall", where she was seen in the titular role, alongside Woody Allen. The drama, which narrates the tale of a singer trying to figure out the reasons for the failure of his relationship with the eponymous female lead, is considered one of the greatest films ever made to date.

Kareena's list further included the 2003 romantic comedy "Something's gotta give", where Keaton was seen as Erica Barry, a 56-year-old successful, divorced Broadway playwright, partly living in an upscale Hamptons beach house. Having survived her divorce without huge bitterness, she lives a quiet life of professional fulfillment and romantic disappointment.

In the meantime, the unfortunate news of Keaton's demise was confirmed by PEOPLE.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reportedly confirmed to the publication that they responded to Keaton's home and immediately rushed her to a hospital for further treatment.

While the exact reason for Keaton's demise has not been unveiled yet, it is suggested that the actress's health had deteriorated in the last couple of months.

For the unaware, Keaton had been extremely vocal regarding her struggle with bulimia.

