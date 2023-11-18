Kareena Kapoor makes her "hot husband" Saif Ali Khan to pose for Instagram

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 : Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan never disappoints her fans by posting stunning pictures of her and her family. Finally, she was successful in convincing her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan to participate in an Instagram photo session.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena dropped beautiful pictures of Saif from their vacation.

The images captured Saif striking different poses in the backdrop of scenic views.

Saif is seen wearing Saif a white t-shirt with 'Beach Gstaad' written over it that he teamed up with blue shorts and black sunglasses.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Czx8xmay8Tc/?img_index=1

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Is he advertising the next holiday destination ....while still on holiday!!!????[?][?]#My hot husband[?]#My Saifu ..."

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Rhea Kapoor wrote, "The best [?]."

One of the users wrote, "handsome look."

Another user commented, "Ageing backwards."

Kareena and Saif have worked together in 'LOC Kargil' (2003) and 'Omkara' (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film 'Tashan' that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot.

In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena's film 'The Buckingham Murders' helmed by Hansal Mehta was recently premiered at the BFI London Film Festival. She will also be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor