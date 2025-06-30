Kareena Kapoor marks 25 years in films, shares throwback from 'Refugee'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 : Kareena Kapoor Khan has completed 25 years in the Hindi film industry and to celebrate the special moment, Bebo looked back at her journey by sharing old photos from her first film, 'Refugee.'

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 'Jab We Met' actress posted a video that included stills from her debut movie.

The pictures included solo shots of her as well as scenes with her co-star Abhishek Bachchan. She also tagged the film's director J. P. Dutta, along with Abhishek, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Anupam Kher.

Along with the video, Bebo added a caption that read, "25 years and forever to go ..."

Refugee, which came out in 2000, was the debut film for both Kareena and Abhishek. Directed by J. P. Dutta, the film told the story of a man who helps people cross the borders between India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh through the Great Rann of Kutch. It was loosely based on a short story called Love Across the Salt Desert by Keki N. Daruwalla. The film was one of the top earners of that year.

Kareena went on to become one of the most popular actresses in the country, with hit films like Jab We Met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Omkara, and Udta Punjab among many others.

