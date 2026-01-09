Kareena Kapoor promises Farah Khan to ‘dance on beat’ as the latter turns 61

Mumbai, Jan 9 Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken to her social media account to wish Farah Khan on her 61st birthday, and promised to ‘always dance on beat’ when she’s around.

Sharing a smart photo of Farah, Kareen wrote, “Happy birthday dearest Farah… Promise to always dance on beat when you are around. big hug @farahkhankunder.”

Farah has choreographed Kareena for various songs like Bole Choodiyan, Fevicol Se, Oh Re Kanchi and others.

Earlier in the day, actresses Kajol and Shilpa Shetty also took to their social media accounts to wish the ace filmmaker and choreographer.

Actress Shilpa Shetty, celebrating her longtime friend, had shared a picture on her social media account. She wrote, “To the one-woman army I can never say NO to! Stay healthy, happy and amazing, my darling. Love you @farahkhankunder.”

Actress Kajol had also taken to her social media account to wish her longtime BFF. Farah. She shared a photo of herself and Farah exchanging a warm hug, both smiling, and wrote,” To the Queen of choreography & cooking, a very happy birthday! @farahkhankunder

For the uninitiated, Farah Khan, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for over three decades, started her career as a background dancer and went on to become a stalwart choreographer.

The choreographer then ventured into direction with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer superhit movie Main Hoon Na.

On the personal front, she married Shirish Kunder, and the couple is blessed with triplets.

