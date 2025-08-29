Kareena Kapoor proves she is the OG diva with her summer selfie dump

Mumbai, Aug 29 Kareena Kapoor always stays on top of her social media game. The 'K3G' actress decided to treat her InstaFam with a summer selfie dump.

The album included stylish photos of Bebo soaking in the sun while relaxing in the garden, and pouting in front of the camera amidst a vibrant backdrop.

The post further had a couple of sun-kissed selfies of Kareena as she chilled on the beach. From mirror selfies to posing in the car, Kareena's summer dumb is as sassy as the actress herself.

Actress Neha Dhupia reacted to the post with four fire emojis.

On Wednesday, Kareena dropped an adorable photo of her younger son Jeh making a Ganpati idol with clay.

Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, the 'Omkara' actress shared a beautiful picture of little Jeh praying to Ganpati Bappa, and what made the moment even more special was that the Ganpati idol was made by Jeh himself.

The image showed a little idol of Ganpati Bappa made with clay by Jeh, with his name carved into the base of the cardboard where the idol has been placed.

“I remember, as a child, the RK family Ganpati was always special, just like how we celebrated all festivals…Now, my children look forward to it too…Ganpati Bappa Morya! Bless us all with love and peace forever from all of us", Bebo captioned the post.

Work-wise, Kareena will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's "Daayra," where she will share the screen with Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time.

Elated about her next, she said, “As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I'm thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director’s chair. I've long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true."

"The opportunity to collaborate with the talented Prithviraj is also a highlight, and I'm drawn to the film's bold, thought-provoking narrative. Daayra promises to be a cinematic experience that challenges and inspires, and I look forward to working with Meghna, Prithviraj, and the team at Junglee Pictures on this powerful, timely film", Kareena added.

