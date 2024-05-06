Kareena Kapoor reacts in her iconic Poo style to Ibrahim Ali Khan's pic with F1 racer Charles Leclerc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 : Actor Kareena Kapoor has a special way of praising Ibrahim Ali Khan. In Poo style, she reacted to his latest picture with Formula One racer Charles Leclerc from the recent Miami Grand Prix.

Stating the famous dialogue of her iconic character, Poo (from Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...'), she reacted to his post, saying, "Tumhara koi haq nahin banta ke tum itne handsome lago".

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6mXvxRIyXO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the picture, he can be seen posing alongside Charles Leclerc. In another picture, they both were seen smiling together. Ibrahim also shared images with the gorgeous backdrop, providing an insight into the race. He looked stunning in red jersey.

Along with the pictures he wrote in the caption, "I know, even Charles confused me for a Ferrari driver...@charles_leclerc @pumaindia #collab"

Earlier, he also shared an Instagram Story where he is seen cheering for Carlos Sainz.

A few days ago, Ibrahim, who is all set to make his acting debut soon, made his Instagram account public.

Ibrahim is currently shooting for a couple of projects. However, an official announcement on his projects has not been made yet.

Talking about Kareena, recently, UNICEF India announced her as its new National Ambassador.

On the movie front, Kareena is currently basking in the success of 'Crew', in which she shared screen space with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' revolves around the journey of three working women set against the backdrop of the aviation industry.

The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

In the coming months, she will be seen headlining Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders'. She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' in her kitty.

