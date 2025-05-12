Kareena Kapoor reveals her ‘9 a.m. call partner ‘who’s been with her through it all and more

Mumbai, May 12 Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share a heartfelt birthday tribute to someone who’s played a pivotal role in both her personal and professional journey — her longtime friend and manager, Poonam Damania.

Calling her the “9 a.m. call partner,” Kareena opened up about the unbreakable bond they share, highlighting how Poonam has stood by her side through every high and low. On Monday, Bebo took to her Instagram handle and posted a heartfelt video compiling her cherished moments with her manager.

In a video montage, Kareena celebrated their deep bond with a series of candid photos featuring the duo together at vacations, parties, and family gatherings. One of the touching moments in the montage shows them posing with Karisma Kapoor. For the caption, the ‘Udta Punjab’ actress wrote, “happy birthday to my rock of gibraltar wishing you happiness and only joy on your big day love…may our 9am calls always be forever thank you for being with me through it all and more @poonamdamania.”

Karisma also took to her Instagram stories to wish Poonam Damania, the founder and managing partner Versis Entertainment LLP, on her special day. The ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ actress shared a photo featuring her, Poonam and Kareena and captioned it, “Happy Birthday to our dearest Poonie.”

For the unversed, Kareena and Poonam have shared a bond that goes far beyond the typical actor-manager relationship, one that has lasted over a decade. Reportedly, after managing Kareena’s professional affairs for nearly 10 years, Poonam had stepped away from her role, having exited the agency that handled the actress’ work.

It is reported that a new manager has taken over Kareena’s projects. Despite this professional shift, Kareena and Poonam’s connection remains strong.

In terms of work, Kareena was last seen in "Singham Again," directed by Rohit Shetty, where she starred alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor