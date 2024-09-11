Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan reach Malaika Arora's family home after her father's death

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 : Kareena Kapoor Khan visited Malaika Arora's father Anil's residence after his death on Wednesday.

The actress was accompanied by her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, to offer their heartfelt condolences.

Kareena, who has been close friends with Malaika for many years, looked emotional as she entered the Arora home.

Several celebs, including Arjun Kapoor, her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, Chunky Panday and his daughter Ananya Panday among others were also seen arriving at their home.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai police had said that the death of Malaika's father, "prima facie," looks like a suicide, and all angles in the case are being investigated.

DCP Crime Branch, Raj Tilak Roshan, informed the media that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem. He added that the teams of police and forensic are carrying out the investigation.

"Body of one Anil Mehta (62) was found. He resided on the 6th floor. We are carrying out further investigation and our team is here. We are investigating all angles in detail. Our teams are here, forensic teams are here as well. Body is being taken for postmortem. We are investigating everything in detail. Prima facie it seems to be suicide, we are conducting further investigation."

Malaika Arora was not at home when her father passed away. The actor-model was reportedly in Pune, and rushed back to Mumbai, soon after learning about the incident.

After receiving this shocking news, the actor's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan also reached the residence of Malaika's parents.

Several police officials are present on the spot. More details are awaited in the matter.

