Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan to welcome New Year in Switzerland with kids Taimur and Jeh

Ahead of the New Year, Kareena Kapoor along with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan has reached to a holiday destination in Switzerland for the celebrations.rt town with sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, also known as Jeh. This is the first time Kareena visited Gstaad in three years; it is also Jeh's first trip to his family's favourite travel destination.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor shared a photo of a fireplace along with an emoticon of the Swiss flag and a heart emoji, and wrote, "Waited three years for you." In the last couple of years, Kareena Kapoor had been sharing memories from her earlier Gstaad vacations with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, as they could not fly abroad to ring in the new year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.The last time Kareena went to Gstaad with her family was in 2019. During the trip, she had bumped into actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma. While Varun had gone on a holiday with his now-wife Natasha Dalal, Anushka was in Gstaad with husband-cricketer Virat Kohli. During their 2018 trip to Gstaad, the Pataudi family was joined by Kareena's friend, socialite Natasha Poonawalla, and her family.On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.