Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan share glimpses from their Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 : Actors Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan posted wonderful images from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations with the whole Pataudi family on social media.

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a string of pictures with Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh. She captioned the post, “Family Ties.”

Actor and sister of Saif Ali KhanSoha Ali Khan with her family, were also present.

In the group family photo, all of them smiled brightly for the camera.

In another image, Ibrahim with Jeh and Taimur can be seen sitting on the couch all in matching black kurta and white pyjama.

Sara chose a printed suit, while Kareena wore a white traditional outfit.

In contrast, Saif appeared regal in a red kurta.

Sara also uploaded the same collection of images to Instagram. She captioned the post, "Happy Raksha Bandhan."

Sara can be seen applying a tika to Taimur's forehead in another image.

Meanwhile, Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the famous song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times.

She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in her kitty.

Talking about Kareena’s work front, she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Kareena also has 'The Crew' in her kitty which stars Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Actor Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a special cameo role in the film.

'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.

