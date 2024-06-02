Kareena Kapoor says she is "Obsessed" with Adam Driver

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 : Kareena Kapoor Khan has opened up about the actor who impressed her in Hollywood. It is Oscar-winning actor Adam Driver.

She took to her Instagram stories and shared a screengrab of his character from his biographical sports drama film 'Ferrari'.

Along with the picture, she wrote in the caption, "Obsessed".

Driver made his Broadway debut in 'Mrs. Warren's Profession' in 2010 and later appeared in 'Man and Boy'. He began his film career in supporting roles in 'Lincoln' in 2012, and was also seen in 'Frances Ha' and 'Inside Llewyn Davis'.

He played Enzo Ferrari in Michael Mann's biopic 'Ferrari'.

'Ferrari' is a 2023 American biographical sports drama film directed by Michael Mann and written by Troy Kennedy Martin.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is currently basking in the success of 'Crew', in which she shared screen space with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' revolves around the journey of three working women set against the backdrop of the aviation industry. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

In the coming months, she will be seen headlining Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders'. She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' in her kitty.

'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

'Singham Again' is scheduled to have a theatrical release in August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day.

