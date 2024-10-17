Kareena Kapoor shares adorable pictures of Saif Ali Khan, Taimur from wedding anniversary celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 : Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are among Bollywood's most adorable couples. The stunning duo celebrated their wedding anniversary on October 16.

Kareena took to her Instagram stories to share the picture from her "kind of celebration."

She shared a picture of her husband, Saif Ali Khan. In her Instagram story, Saif is seen posing at the Pataudi Palace. He was seen wearing a blue t-shirt and pants. In another picture, she gave a glimpse of her son Taimur playing volleyball inside the estate at night.

Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2016. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, they solemnized their relationship.

In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On the work front, Saif is currently seen in Devara: Part 1, which hit theatres on September 27. The film, which stars Saif alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, was released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

The film reunites Jr NTR with director Koratala Siva, known for his work on 'Janatha Garage'.

The film's ensemble cast also includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain.

Bebo, on the other hand, has been in the spotlight for her latest project, 'The Buckingham Murders', directed by Hansal Mehta.

'The Buckingham Murders' was released in theaters on September 13.The mysterious drama revolves around sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam.The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Looking ahead, she is set to star in 'Singham Again', an action-packed film directed by Rohit Shetty, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh, slated for release in November.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor