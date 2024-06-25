Kareena Kapoor shares birthday wishes for 'ultimate hero' Karisma
By ANI | Published: June 25, 2024 12:28 PM2024-06-25T12:28:10+5:302024-06-25T12:30:03+5:30
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 : Everyone deserves a little extra attention and love on their birthday and Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is making sure to make her sister Karisma Kapoor feel special on her 50th birthday.
Kareena shared a heartwarming video to wish her ultimate hero on her special day.
The video features adorable moments of the stylist sister duo.
View this post on Instagram
