Kareena Kapoor shares ‘bits and bobs’ from her life featuring special family moments

Mumbai, Nov 14 Actress Kareena Kapoor shared a warm dose of nostalgia and joy as she shared a collection of “bits and bobs” from her everyday life on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bebo offered an intimate peek into her world, filled with precious family moments and candid snapshots. The images featured Kareena’s candid selfies, a sweet throwback moment with her sister Karisma Kapoor, heartwarming glimpses with husband Saif Ali Khan, and cherished memories with her parents.

The first photo shows the actress striking a playful pout in a car, with the caption, “Car selfies hit different.” The next throwback features Kareena twinning with her sister Karisma, accompanied by the text, “I still have that dress.”

One of the monochrome images captures the Kapoor family posing together, with the caption, “The roots, the legacy.” Another picture shows Saif Ali Khan shirtless, standing on the beach, with the text, “Not complaining about the view.” In one more snapshot, Kareena’s mother, Babita Kapoor, is seen applying lipstick, captioned, “Mom’s glam, forever inspired.”

Sharing these heartwarming pictures, the ‘Udta Punjab’ actress simply wrote, “Some bits and bobs of my life.”

In her previous post, Kareena shared a sun-kissed selfie from her car, captioned “Subhah wali selfie,” along with red heart and rainbow emojis. In her next post, the actress posed a question to herself. Posting another striking selfie, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress wrote, “Do I learn my lines for the day?”

Work-wise, Kareena recently shared on social media that she had begun shooting for her next project, which will mark her 68th film. She posted glimpses from her first day on set on her Instagram account.

“Day 1 of the 68th film, Daayra, with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi Send love and blessings (sic)”, she captioned the post.

“Daayra” touted to be a gripping crime-drama thriller, also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran.

