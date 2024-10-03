Kareena Kapoor shares candid picture of Jeh as she extends birthday wishes for Neha Dhupia's son Guriq

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 : Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest Instagram post is filled with cuteness as it showcases the adorable bond between her son Jeh and Neha Dhupia's child Guriq.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena dropped a sweet post to extend warm birthday greetings to Neha and Angad Bedi's son Guriq.

Guriq and Jeh could be seen engaged in playful banter, holding a bat and ball. Both kids are dressed in colourful casual clothes and look friendly towards each other.

"Happy Biryani Guriq darling... My baby boy adores you, and so do we," she captioned the post.

Neha reposted Kareena's story and wrote, "As do we... in this photo they are having hectic convos like their mamas @kareenakapoorkhan."

Neha also posted an adorable birthday wish for her son.

"Your contagious smile , your infectious energy , your unlimited love , your everlasting hugs , your curiosity to learn new things and your ability to believe that there's a superhero in each one of us , starting with you ... never ceases to amaze me ....Happy birthday our baby boy ... @guriqdhupiabedi I love you beyond words ...Your crazy mama who is crazy about you," she wrote.

Angad's recent post on Instagram is also dedicated to his son.

Both Angad and Neha treated audience by sharing their candid moments spent with Guriq.

Angad and Neha married in a private ceremony in Gurudwara in May 2018. The couple was blessed with their first daughter Mehr in November of the same year. They welcomed Guriq in 2021.

