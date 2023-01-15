Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her Makarsankranthi celebration

A day after giving fans a peek into her rigorous workout at home, Kareena Kapoor shared glimpse of her Makarsankranthi celebration. The actor took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a photo of her meal. Kareena shared a plate with papad, achar, khichdi, and a green curry. Along with it, she shared a sticker that said 'my heart is full'. She also tagged her dietician of many years, Rujuta Diwekar.

In a recent interview, Kareena, who is a self-proclaimed foodie, had spoken about the importance of food for the Kapoor family and also listed the one meal that they all enjoyed eating together. Speaking about the 'big dish that united the family', Kareena had told Brut India in an interview in December 2022, "The one big dish that we all love eating whenever we meet is paya... it is like a gravy, a curry. We kind of really, really trip on it."

Kareena was last seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which was released in theatres on August 11, but failed to perform well at the box office. The film was later released on Netflix. Kareena will be soon seen in Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. She recently wrapped up the filming for her thriller with Hansal Mehta. She is also gearing up for her upcoming film The Crew, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Tabu in lead roles.