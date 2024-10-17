Kareena Kapoor shares ‘her kind of celebration’

Mumbai, Oct 17 Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her striking presence on social media.

Bebo, an avid social media user, often shares her gorgeous photos, including snapshots with her little munchkins, Taimur and Jeh. Kareena, who is currently on a family vacation, recently posted candid clicks featuring her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur. Taking to her Instagram story, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress shared a photo where Saif is seen posing with his back to the camera, adding a red heart sticker to it. In a follow-up post, she shared a blurry photo of Taimur playing football, captioning it, "My kind of celebration." Kareena and Saif were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their sons, Taimur and Jeh, on October 16. The family was photographed as they appeared to be heading off on a vacation to an undisclosed destination.

On the professional front, Kareena is gearing up for the release of her next film, ‘Singham Again’, the highly anticipated third installment in Rohit Shetty's Singham franchise. The forthcoming cop drama, inspired by the Ramayana, stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, and others. The much-awaited trailer of ‘Singham Again’ was unveiled on October 7 at a grand event in Mumbai. It opens with Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham and Kareena Kapoor as Avni talking to their son about Lord Ram's heroic journey to rescue Goddess Sita. The plot then takes a dramatic turn when Avni is kidnapped, forcing Singham to embark on a mission to find her, first in India and then in Sri Lanka.

Arjun Kapoor appears as a menacing villain, adding a chilling edge to the story. ‘Singham Again’ is set to release on November 1. The movie will clash with Kartik Aaryan’s highly-awaited horror comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' at the box office.

