Kareena Kapoor shares new sun-kissed picture from her Europe vacay

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 : Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying her vacation in Europe with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their children Tamiur and Jeh.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena dropped a new sun-kissed picture and captioned it, “Monday Mood in the Cotswolds.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvE1NcbIA_q/

In the picture, Bebo could be seen donning a blue stripped shirt paired with blue denims and brown boots. She can be seen in a no makeup look.

Soon after she dropped the picture, her fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Looks gorg,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Allways looking gorgeous”

A user wrote, “My favorite”

Kareena often posts pictures from her vacation diary, which garner likes and shares in large numbers from netizens.

Talking about Kareena’s work front, she will be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'.

It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena also has 'The Crew' in her kitty. 'The Crew' stars Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Actor Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a special cameo role in 'The Crew'.

Makers recently announced the release date. 'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor