Kareena Kapoor shares throwback pic to wish Sonam on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 : On the occasion of fashionista Sonam Kapoor's birthday, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a special wish for her.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena posted a monochrome photo along with a message, which read, "Happy birthday darling Sonam. Love you and wish you all the happiness."

The image captures 'Veere di wedding' actors posing and smiling for the camera.

Sharing a stunning portrait of Sonam, Malaika Arora wrote on her Instagram stories, "Happy happy birthday dear sonamkapoor.... have the bestest year."

Sonam has established a name for herself in the Hindi film industry with her unique choice of films and her glamorous fashion game.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller film Blind. She is gearing up to start shooting for her next movie, Battle for Bittora, later this year.

Kareena, on the other hand, is currently basking in the success of 'Crew', in which she shared screen space with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' revolves around the journey of three working women set against the backdrop of the aviation industry.

The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.In the coming months, she will be seen headlining Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders'.

She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' in her kitty.'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

'Singham Again' is scheduled for a theatrical release in August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day.

