Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty to Alia Bhatt: Celebrating Motherhood With THESE Doting Moms of Bollywood

In a mother, a child often finds a friend, a sister, a companion - in fact, all in one! Many of our Bollywood actresses also fulfill the role of mothers in the heartiest way possible. On Mother’s Day, here’s celebrating motherhood by looking at Bollywood actresses who are not only powerful on the screens but are soft-hearted moms too!

Shilpa Shetty: Despite having busy schedules, Shilpa Shetty is a hands-on mom for her son, Viaan, and her daughter, Samisha. Very often, the actress has been open about motherhood and has spoken about spending time with her kids. One look at her socials, and you’d see how her profile boasts glimpses of their playful and wholesome family time.

Priyanka Chopra: Priyanka Chopra is a mother to her little angel, Malti Marie Jonas. The proud mom, who has often been vocal about her parental journey, has been up to share her daughter’s experiences and little joys of life. In fact, in a post that truly speaks to parents’ hearts, Priyanka had written, “My toddler believes my kisses can heal their pain. I wonder if they realize their hugs heal my heart.”

Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone is the newest mother in town. Recently, she welcomed a baby girl, Dua. The actress often likes to share her experiences of motherhood on her socials, talking about sleep cycles, baby burps, and all things in between!

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Kareena Kapoor is a doting mom to two of her sons, Taimur and Jeh, who have often created a storm on the internet with their playful banters and pap moments. Beyond having a busy work life, Bebo is a prime example of balancing a bustling career with the demands of motherhood.

Anushka Sharma: Anushka Sharma is a doting mom to her daughter, Vamika, and her son, Akaay. The actress has attributed her newfound courage to motherhood and has shared that making decisions for her daughter has made her more fearless.

Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt is a proud mother to her daughter, Raha. Speaking about motherhood, the actress agreed that it’s a life-changing experience, and also expressed that nothing could have prepared her for the journey.