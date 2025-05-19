Kareena Kapoor skips Guns N' Roses concert; enjoys jam session at home with family

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 : While music lovers in Mumbai were cheering for 'Guns N' Roses' over the weekend, Kareena Kapoor Khan had her special concert at home. Bebo chose to skip the legendary band's return to India after 13 years and instead spent her evening with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and son Taimur.

On Monday, Kareena took to her Instagram Stories to give fans glimpses of their jam session.

The black-and-white photo showed Saif playing the guitar while teaching Taimur, who was seen sitting on a stool, deeply focused on learning how to strum.

"Might have missed Guns N' Roses..." she wrote in the first story. In a follow-up story with the same picture, she added, "But I got my own band, people," along with a fire, heart, and smiling emoji.

Rock band Guns N' Roses performed at a jam-packed venue in Mumbai on Saturday to mark their return to India after 13 years. The band performed as part of their ongoing Asia tour. The show took place at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in 'Singham Again.' The film was the latest instalment in Rohit Shetty's action franchise. It starred Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor