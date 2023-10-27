Kareena Kapoor stuns in black dress at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 : Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday night arrived in style at the opening night of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023.

Bebo looked beautiful as she donned a black dress with a plunging neckline. She kept her makeup normal and tied her hair into a bun.

She accessorized her look with pink earrings.

Several pictures and videos of the actor from the event surfaced on social media.

Kareena's film 'The Buckingham Murders' helmed by Hansal Mehta is the opening night film at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023.

The 'Heroine' actor was seen posing with director Hansal Mehta and producer Ektaa Kapoor at the event.

Kareena's husband and actor Saif Ali Khan was seen arriving at the gala night along with his sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor.

Saif and Karisma were seen twinning in white outfits.

The 'Raja Hindustani' actor opted for a white and black saree, while Saif wore a white Nehru jacket.

Apart from them, celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Karan Johar, RajKummar Rao, Tara Sutaria, Utkarsh Sharma, Sunny Leone and Shanaya Kapoor among others arrived at the opening night of the film festival.

The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival returns with an impressive list of some of the top films from around the world with over 250 films spread over 10 days.

The festival is being held at the Jio World Centre, a convention, theatre and concert hall complex in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

It will run from today (October 27) to November 5.

The curation boasts over 40 World Premieres, 45 Asia Premieres, and 70+ South Asia Premieres, with a record-breaking number of 1000+ submissions for the South Asia programme.

The festival promises to spotlight contemporary films and new cinematic voices from South Asia. The main competition at the festival this year is the South Asia Competition. It aligns with the festival's new vision to become a hub for South Asian and South Asian Diaspora cinema and talent. This competitive section aims to showcase breakthrough contemporary South Asian films.

